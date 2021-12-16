Yemeni Houthi Rebels Fire Rocket at Saudi Arabian Industrial Area - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels have fired a rocket at an industrial area of the southwestern Saudi Arabian city of Jizan, media reported.

The rocket inflicted damage to three manufactories and left three vehicles burnt, the SPA news agency reported.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.