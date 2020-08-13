Yemeni President Hadi Leaves For US To Receive Medical Examination - Reports
Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi has left for the United States to go through a medical examination, Riyadh-based SABA news agency reported.
Hadi has been the internationally-recognized president of Yemen since February 2012.
Three years later, he was forced to leave the country over the successful offensive launched by the Houthi Shia rebels.
The Saudi-led international coalition meddled in the military conflict in Yemen in 2015 to support Hadi's struggle with the Houthis, however, the hostilities are still underway.