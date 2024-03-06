Yulia Navalnaya Calls For Election Day Protest Against Putin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny called on Wednesday for Russians to stage an election day protest against President Vladimir Putin by forming long queues outside voting stations.
Yulia Navalnaya has pledged to continue her husband's work and opposition to the Kremlin following his shock death last month in an Arctic prison colony.
In a YouTube video published Wednesday, Navalnaya backed an initiative to try to overload polling stations in this month's nationwide vote that will see Putin secure another six-year term as president.
"We need to use the election day to show that we are here, and we are many," Navalnaya said.
"We need to go to the polling station on one day at one time: 17 March at 12:00. What to do next? You can choose. You can vote for any candidate except Putin. You can spoil your ballot. You can write 'Navalny' in big letters," she said.
