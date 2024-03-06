Open Menu

Yulia Navalnaya Calls For Election Day Protest Against Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Yulia Navalnaya calls for election day protest against Putin

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny called on Wednesday for Russians to stage an election day protest against President Vladimir Putin by forming long queues outside voting stations.

Yulia Navalnaya has pledged to continue her husband's work and opposition to the Kremlin following his shock death last month in an Arctic prison colony.

In a YouTube video published Wednesday, Navalnaya backed an initiative to try to overload polling stations in this month's nationwide vote that will see Putin secure another six-year term as president.

"We need to use the election day to show that we are here, and we are many," Navalnaya said.

"We need to go to the polling station on one day at one time: 17 March at 12:00. What to do next? You can choose. You can vote for any candidate except Putin. You can spoil your ballot. You can write 'Navalny' in big letters," she said.

Related Topics

Election Protest Russia Vote Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira March YouTube Opposition

Recent Stories

Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top pri ..

Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next ..

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

1 hour ago
 PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

3 hours ago
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

4 hours ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

4 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

16 hours ago

More Stories From World