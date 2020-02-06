Agriculture Dept starts spray against locusts in Dera Islamil Khan

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Agriculture Department has started spray through drones technology against locusts in the affected areas of Dera Islamil Khan district

The Relief and Resettlement Department spokesman told APP on Thursday that spray against locusts have been started in the affected areas of DI Khan district with the help of drones technology due to advantage of accessibility to top of trees, brushes and pockets where power sprays and vehicles mounted spray cannot reach.

The action has been taken following locusts' attack on standing crops of farmers and agriculture growers in DI Khan. The spray with help of drones' technology would help save crops farmers and agriculture grower besides overcoming their financial losses and repulsing locusts' attack. It would also help controlling spread of locusts attack to other southern districts.