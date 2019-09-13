UrduPoint.com
BASF Unfolds A Comprehensive Range Of Solutions For Quality Poultry Feed At International Poultry Expo 2019 In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 06:07 PM

BASF presented a broad range of animal nutrition products and solutions to help the poultry industry innovate and produce the best quality feed, at the International Poultry Expo 2019 in Lahore, Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2019) BASF presented a broad range of animal nutrition products and solutions to help the poultry industry innovate and produce the best quality feed, at the International Poultry Expo 2019 in Lahore, Pakistan.

Feeding more animals for the growing meat, milk and egg demand while saving the environment is the key challenge for the feed industry and farmers. At the exhibition, BASF showcased its comprehensive portfolio of feed additives including organic acids, enzymes, carotenoids, vitamins, and glycinates that ensure more effective and sustainable output for the animal feed industry and local farmers.

The event attracted key feed industry stakeholders, customers, value chain players, distributors, influencers and government officials.

