Cattle traders deprived of Rs 2.57 million

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Robbers snatched Rs 2,570,000 from cattle traders at GT road, in the jurisdiction of Pattoki Sadr police station on Thursday.

According to police, Jabbar Ali and Javed residents of Lasharian village were returning to their village in a mini truck after selling their cattle in Lahore when four armed motorcyclists intercepted them near Dandianwali Pull Pattoki and snatched Rs 2,570,000 from them.

In another incident, four dacoits snatched Rs 350,000 from Azmat Pervez, resident of Razaabad Pattoki at gun point who was also coming from Lahore after selling his buffalo.

In the third incident, three dacoits looted Rs 40,000 and some documents from Muneeb near Basti Lal Shah, Kot Radha Kishan.

The social circles have expressed their concern over the increasing dacoity and robbery incidents in the district.

They appealed to the Chief Minister Punjab, IGP Punjaband DPO Kasur to take action against the criminals.