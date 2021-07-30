Cotton crop cultivated over 1.88 million hectares

The cotton sowing has completed over 1.88 million hectares against the set targets of 2.32 million hectares to produce 10.51 million bales during crop season 2021-2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The cotton sowing has completed over 1.88 million hectares against the set targets of 2.32 million hectares to produce 10.51 million bales during crop season 2021-22.

According the provisional estimates about 80.88 percent of set targets of crop production for current season have been achieved, said an official of Ministry of National food Security and Research.

In Punjab cotton crop have been cultivated over 1.273 million hectares against the set targets of 1.61 million hectares, he said adding that sowing targets in t he province achieved by 79.07 percent.

The crop output in Punjab during the period under review had been fixed at 6.07 million bales with an estimated production of 640.93 kgs per hectares, he added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Province has achieved about 83.28 percent of its sowing targets as cotton crop have been cultivated over 0.533 million hectares as against the set targets of 0.

64 million hectares, he said adding that total crop output of the province during current season was fixed at 4 million bales.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan cotton crop sowing targets were achieved by 100 percent respectively as cotton crop has been cultivated over 0.0022 million hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 0.07 million hectares in Balochistan, he added.

Regarding local lint prices, he said that it remained Rs. 13,500 per mound, where as Indian cotton was traded at Rs11,150 per mound and cotton prices in China was recorded at Rs 14,505 per mound.

Cotton Future for October contracts was Rs 11,300 per mound Cotton seed (Benola) was traded at Rs 2,100 per mound and Cotton seed Cake traded at Rs 1,900 per mound, he added.

So far from July 2020 to May 2021, about 4.56 million bales of cotton worth of Rs 209.66 billion have been imported comparing to 2.78 million bales worth of Rs 122.63 billion same period last year, he added.