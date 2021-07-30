UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Crop Cultivated Over 1.88 Million Hectares

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:29 PM

Cotton crop cultivated over 1.88 million hectares

The cotton sowing has completed over 1.88 million hectares against the set targets of 2.32 million hectares to produce 10.51 million bales during crop season 2021-2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The cotton sowing has completed over 1.88 million hectares against the set targets of 2.32 million hectares to produce 10.51 million bales during crop season 2021-22.

According the provisional estimates about 80.88 percent of set targets of crop production for current season have been achieved, said an official of Ministry of National food Security and Research.

In Punjab cotton crop have been cultivated over 1.273 million hectares against the set targets of 1.61 million hectares, he said adding that sowing targets in t he province achieved by 79.07 percent.

The crop output in Punjab during the period under review had been fixed at 6.07 million bales with an estimated production of 640.93 kgs per hectares, he added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Province has achieved about 83.28 percent of its sowing targets as cotton crop have been cultivated over 0.533 million hectares as against the set targets of 0.

64 million hectares, he said adding that total crop output of the province during current season was fixed at 4 million bales.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan cotton crop sowing targets were achieved by 100 percent respectively as cotton crop has been cultivated over 0.0022 million hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 0.07 million hectares in Balochistan, he added.

Regarding local lint prices, he said that it remained Rs. 13,500 per mound, where as Indian cotton was traded at Rs11,150 per mound and cotton prices in China was recorded at Rs 14,505 per mound.

Cotton Future for October contracts was Rs 11,300 per mound Cotton seed (Benola) was traded at Rs 2,100 per mound and Cotton seed Cake traded at Rs 1,900 per mound, he added.

So far from July 2020 to May 2021, about 4.56 million bales of cotton worth of Rs 209.66 billion have been imported comparing to 2.78 million bales worth of Rs 122.63 billion same period last year, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh India Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab China Same Kyrgystani Som May July October 2020 Cotton From Billion Million

Recent Stories

4 test positive for corona-virus in east China's X ..

10 minutes ago

Five gamblers arrested; Rs 17,900 cash stake money ..

10 minutes ago

German Social Democrat Candidate Scholz Could Win ..

22 minutes ago

Google.org contributes USD7.5 Million in grants an ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 24 more lives ; 579 new cases r ..

22 minutes ago

West Not Ruling Out Use of Military Force Against ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.