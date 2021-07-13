Education, Forest Depts join hands to plant one million saplings

The Elementary and Secondary Education and Forest Departments Khyber Pakthunkhwa have joined hands to plant one million saplings in 1,000 schools during monsoon plantation campaign in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education and Forest Departments Khyber Pakthunkhwa have joined hands to plant one million saplings in 1,000 schools during monsoon plantation campaign in the province.

The decision has been taken during a high-level meeting with Provincial Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai in the chair.

Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim and others seniors officials of both the departments attended the meeting.

It was decided that services of District Education Officers (DEOs) would be utilized to expedite plantations campaigns with the help of students, teachers and saving of plants in their respective jurisdiction. Similarly, forest department would provide free saplings to Education department to achieve the set target.

According to Forest Department, approximately 40 million saplings would be planted during monsoon plantation drive in KP under PTI Government flagship 10 billion trees afforestration project (BTAP) under which additional one billion trees would be planted by 2023.

The decision would help create awareness among the students from KG to Class 12 about importance of forests in combating climate change, air pollution and desertification challenges besides its positive role in maintaining ecosystem, averting floods, protection of soil erosion and clean environment.

KP Chief Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz has already directed Secretary Forests and Environment for finalization of sustainable monsoon plantation's strategy while Local Governments, Education Department, Higher Education, Irrigation and other relevant departments to achieve the set target.

He directed measures for increasing forests covered areas including urban, road sides, schools lawns and canals to make KP lush green.