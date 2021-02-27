Farmers meet Chief Engineer (Irrigation)

A delegation of farmers' community met with the Chief Engineer (Irrigation) Bahawalpur and informed him about the problems confronted by them

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of farmers' community met with the Chief Engineer (Irrigation) Bahawalpur and informed him about the problems confronted by them.

According to a press release issued here, a delegation of farmers' community headed by Chairman, Kisan board, Jam Hazoor Bakhsh Laar visited the office of Chief Engineer (Irrigation) Bahawalpur, Khalid Bashir and discussed with him the matters related to farmers' community.

The Chief Engineer assured the delegation that all available resources would be utilized the provide facilities to farmers in connection with provision of water from canals to irrigate their standing crops.