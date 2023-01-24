Food dept has sufficient stock of wheat

(@FahadShabbir)

The Regional Food Department has sufficient stock of wheat including 760.330 metric tons imported and 59,613.350 metric tons locally purchased wheat in its godowns

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Regional food Department has sufficient stock of wheat including 760.330 metric tons imported and 59,613.350 metric tons locally purchased wheat in its godowns.

Deputy Director Food Umar Sarwar said here on Tuesday that 60,448 metric tons wheat has been supplied to flour mills so far according to their fixed quota in district Faisalabad and 413,215.844 metric tons wheat to mills across Faisalabad division till January 18.

He said that wheat is being supplied to flour mills at the rate of Rs 2300 per 40 kg and the mills are bound to sell 10kg wheat flour bags at the rate of Rs 632 to retailers and Rs 648 to consumers.

He said that the Food Department Faisalabad has also dispatched wheat to other districts including Sialkot and Gujranwala.

He said that according to a policy, 25 percent wheat from a district having surplus stock can be dispatched to the districts having shortage of commodity.