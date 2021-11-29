Fruits, vegetables exports witnessed 21.29% and 2.01% growth in four months

Fruits and vegetables exports from the country during first four months of current financial year registered about 21.29% and 2.01% increase respectively as compared to their exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Fruits and vegetables exports from the country during first four months of current financial year registered about 21.29% and 2.01% increase respectively as compared to their exports of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2021 over 177,678 metric tons of fruits valuing $143.742 million exported as against the exports of 183,236 metric tons worth $118.101 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, country earned $68.372 million by exporting about 199.184 metric tons of vegetables, which was recorded at 156.841 metric tons costing $67.028 million during same period of last year.

During the period under review, exports of meat and meat products grew by 2.

60% as 24,409 metric tons of meat and meat preparations valuing $104.558 million exported against the exports of 30,017 metric tons valuing $101.907 million of first four months of last financial year.

However, during the period under review, fish and fish products exports decreased 21.05% as it was recorded at $96.384 million against $122.089 million of same period last year.

It is worth mentioning here that over all food group exports from the country during the period under review witnessed about 26.91% growth as country earned over $1.434 billion by exporting different food commodities, which was stood at $1.130 billion in four months of last year.