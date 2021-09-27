UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 172273 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:26 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 172273 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 135575 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 172273 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 135575 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1515.72 feet, which was 123.72 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 77500 and 110000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1188.85 feet, which was 138.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15802 and 20000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 78047, 116695 and 69885 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 13300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 28973 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

