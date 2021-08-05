IRSA releases 339800 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 339800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 430687 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1532.00 feet, which was 140.00 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 276700 and 196500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1196.05 feet, which was 146.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 44787 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 225764, 319954 and 202170 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 52700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 80500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.