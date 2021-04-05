IRSA releases 57,700 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 57,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 85,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1419.50 feet, which was 35.50 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,100 and 22,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1131.50 feet, which was 91.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 41,700 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 20,900, 43,700 and 9,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.