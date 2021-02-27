IRSA releases 89,100 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 89,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 89,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1412.10 feet, which was 20.10 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,300 and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1139.20 feet, which was 101.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,900 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32,900, 24,900 and 9,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.