Let animals graze after last cotton picking to kill pink bollworm

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Director Dr Zahid Mahmood advised farmers on Friday to let animals graze cotton fields after last picking to kill the pink boll worm and its larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Director Dr Zahid Mahmood advised farmers on Friday to let animals graze cotton fields after last picking to kill the pink boll worm and its larvae.

Dr Zahid, in a statement, said that buffaloes, cows goat and sheep eat remaining unripe, or half opened cotton bolls and thus kill the pink bollworm.

He said that cotton bolls that had not yet opened be plucked from the plant and exposed before sunlight at some place to get more Phutti ie seed cotton.

If farmers need to use remains of cotton as fuel wood thenthey should collect the cotton sticks and rest them against a wall in perpendicular position and exposed before the sunlight.

Position of sticks be changed after some days to expose their other sides before the sunlight. The trash that accumulate near the sticks should be burnt or buried.

Rotovator be applied in the fields to expose hidden root stock before the sunlight to kill remaining pink bollworms, the release concluded.