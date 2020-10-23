UrduPoint.com
Mega Agri Package Under PM Agriculture Programme For KP Farmers Announced

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:51 PM

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has announced a mega agriculture relief package for farmers under the Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme (PMAEP) to increase per acre production and achieve self-sufficiency in food

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has announced a mega agriculture relief package for farmers under the Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme (PMAEP) to increase per acre production and achieve self-sufficiency in food.

Under the landmark package, 50 percent subsidy would be given to farmers under the head of selected agriculture machinery and Rs900 per acre under head of agriculture medicines for removal of useless weeds from crops.

Officials in Agriculture and Livestock Department told APP on Friday that this historic package was announced by KP Agriculture Department in line with the vision of Prime Minister and Chief Minister KP to facilitate farmers and wheat growers.

Under the package, Rs1200 subsidy would be provided to each farmer under head of seeds after inspection of crops and Rs900 per acre's subsidy for removal of unproductive weeds.

Out of total cultivated land, upgraded seeds would be provided for one acre and farmers registered with model farms service centres of the agriculture extension department would be given priorities.

KP Seed Council has approved cultivation of five types of wheat seeds including Faisalabad 2008, Fakhr e Bakar, Fateh Jhang 2016, Zankol 2015 and Pakistan 2013 for one year and its cultivation would be encouraged.

Wheat is being cultivated on around 7,50,000 hectare land in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where per acres wheat's production would be enhanced after completion of PM's agriculture emergency programmne.

KP's own wheat production is about 1,130,358 tons whereas average production is about 1,554 kilogram per hectares during 2018-19. Special "Cultivation of more Wheat" has been started in KP to bring unproductive lands under wheat cover.

Besides establishment of agriculture exhibition plots on 700 acres every year for publicity of agriculture technology and newly developed seeds, the agriculture department experts and scientists would provide free technical assistance to farmers and wheat growers to take full advantage of agriculture package.

The PTI Govt would spend a record Rs8.22 billion on 133 agriculture and livestock projects during current fiscal year in the province. About 75,000 irrigation watercourses were available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of which only 25,000 were constructed during the last 73 years. Efforts are being made to construct the remaining watercourses in next few years to control wastage of water besides providing smooth irrigated water to tail end farmers.

