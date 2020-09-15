National programme to enhance pulses produce

Punjab government has started national programme for research with the aim to enhance per acre pulses production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab government has started national programme for research with the aim to enhance per acre pulses production.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed said here Tuesday that farmers could increase per acre produce by using modern agriculture machinery and tools which will be provided to them on subsidized rates.

He said that district Jhang has been selected in the Faisalabad division for this programme.

Applications were being received at offices of Assistant Directors Agriculture Extension. Moreover,farmers can call at toll free numbers 0800 17000 for further information to benefit from the programme.