Performance of cattle market management company reviewed

A meeting was held to review the performance of the Cattle Market Management Company at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here Wednesday. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal presided over the meeting while Additional Commissioner Revenue Mahar Khalid, Additional Commissioner Tanveer Jhandeer, Managing Director Cattle Market Management Company Waqar Jaffar Khan and other concerned officers attended the meeting

It was briefed to the meeting that 13 cattle markets are operating in the division under the company. The meeting was also briefed about the finances of the company and facilities provided at the cattle markets. Commissioner directed to improve facilities being provided at the cattle markets and asked to take action against illegal cattle markets.