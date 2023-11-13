PFD fixes official rate of wheat, flour

Punjab Food Department (PFD) in pursuance of the approval of the Punjab government has fixed the official rate of wheat and flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Punjab food Department (PFD) in pursuance of the approval of the Punjab government has fixed the official rate of wheat and flour.

The release price of 40 kg bag of wheat has been fixed at Rs 4700 while the ex-mill rate of 10 kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs 1374.

The retail rate of 10 kg flour has been fixed at Rs 1399.

According to a notification issued by the Food Department, official rates of wheat and flour would be effective immediately across the province.