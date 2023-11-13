Open Menu

PFD Fixes Official Rate Of Wheat, Flour

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 07:21 PM

PFD fixes official rate of wheat, flour

Punjab Food Department (PFD) in pursuance of the approval of the Punjab government has fixed the official rate of wheat and flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Punjab food Department (PFD) in pursuance of the approval of the Punjab government has fixed the official rate of wheat and flour.

The release price of 40 kg bag of wheat has been fixed at Rs 4700 while the ex-mill rate of 10 kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs 1374.

The retail rate of 10 kg flour has been fixed at Rs 1399.

According to a notification issued by the Food Department, official rates of wheat and flour would be effective immediately across the province.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Price Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism D ..

KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism Development: Secretary

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up ..

Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up markers’ visits for price ch ..

3 minutes ago
 Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for e ..

Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for elections

4 minutes ago
 CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window ..

CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window business operations

4 minutes ago
 OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasef ..

OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza; hold Israel accou ..

10 minutes ago
 Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomo ..

Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomorrow

4 minutes ago
SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibit ..

SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Nov 1 in Karachi's Oc ..

4 minutes ago
 Peshawar, Fata, Karachi Whites, Multan in Pakistan ..

Peshawar, Fata, Karachi Whites, Multan in Pakistan Cup semis

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Lahore Aey festival extended until Nov 19

Lahore Lahore Aey festival extended until Nov 19

2 minutes ago
 Tata Steel to scrap 800 jobs in the Netherlands

Tata Steel to scrap 800 jobs in the Netherlands

2 minutes ago
 General bus stands undergoing upgradation, grand c ..

General bus stands undergoing upgradation, grand cleanliness operation

2 minutes ago
 Children to be vaccinated against polio in drive s ..

Children to be vaccinated against polio in drive starting from Nov 27

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture