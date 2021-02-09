UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA To Plant 45 Miyawaki Forest In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:21 PM

PHA to plant 45 Miyawaki forest in city

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will plant around 45 Miyawaki urban forest in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will plant around 45 Miyawaki urban forest in the provincial capital.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi while presiding over the meeting regarding plantation plans, at Jilani Park here on Monday said that sincere efforts were being made to protect the city from air pollution and make it clean & green.

He directed all directors of the department to expedite the plantation drive to enhance the beauty of the city.

He maintained that these 45 Miyawaki urban forests would be planted in the city according to Japanese techniques which was more efficient.

He said that growth of plants through Miyawaki technique of plantation was 10-times faster than normal plantation. The work on planting trees and saplings in parks, green belts and along canal was underway in the city, he added.

Earlier, PHA Director Horticulture briefed the DG about the preparations of establishing urban forest.

He briefed that seven urban forest had also been established at various points of the city.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

WHO mission to China says Covid's animal source no ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police revamp patrolling plan to curb st ..

2 minutes ago

Farrukh Habib asks PML-N to submit foreign funding ..

2 minutes ago

 Govt will follow SC’s guidance on Senate elect ..

10 minutes ago

ANALYSIS - Lower Vaccine Efficacy Against New COVI ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's tax revenue falls for 2 years 2020

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.