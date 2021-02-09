PHA to plant 45 Miyawaki forest in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will plant around 45 Miyawaki urban forest in the provincial capital.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi while presiding over the meeting regarding plantation plans, at Jilani Park here on Monday said that sincere efforts were being made to protect the city from air pollution and make it clean & green.

He directed all directors of the department to expedite the plantation drive to enhance the beauty of the city.

He maintained that these 45 Miyawaki urban forests would be planted in the city according to Japanese techniques which was more efficient.

He said that growth of plants through Miyawaki technique of plantation was 10-times faster than normal plantation. The work on planting trees and saplings in parks, green belts and along canal was underway in the city, he added.

Earlier, PHA Director Horticulture briefed the DG about the preparations of establishing urban forest.

He briefed that seven urban forest had also been established at various points of the city.