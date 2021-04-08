UrduPoint.com
Poppy Crop Destroyed Over 207 Kanals In Mohmand District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:12 PM

A ten-day poppy eradication drive in Mohmand has entered into its third day, destroying puppy crop on 207 kanals in various parts of the tribal district here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :A ten-day poppy eradication drive in Mohmand has entered into its third day, destroying puppy crop on 207 kanals in various parts of the tribal district here on Thursday.

According to district administration of the tribal district, 80 police personnel headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khalid Khan are taking part in the operation which would continue till April 10.

Currently, the drive is underway in upper areas of Parang Ghar including Bakru Naw, Ghulam, Chameri Sar, Supri and Malagoro Patta villages.

The operation has been started on the direction of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Region Yaseen Farooq and it is continuing in Mohmand district under the supervision of DPO Mohmand Salahuddin Kundi.

It said that the operation would continue for 10 days until the last poppy plant was eradicated from Mohmand district.

