President WCCI plants sampling to participate in Plant for Pakistan campaign

President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar (WCCI), Azra Jamshed and other cabinet members Monday planted saplings to participate in `Plant for Pakistan' campaign launched in the country for plantation of ten billion trees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar (WCCI), Azra Jamshed and other cabinet members Monday planted saplings to participate in `Plant for Pakistan ' campaign launched in the country for plantation of ten billion trees.

According to a press release issued here, President WCCI was accompanied by Vice President, Afsheen Malik, Senior Members Asia Khna, Anila and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Miss Azra said plantation campaign launched by government will help in over coming challenges of climate changes faced by our country.

Plantation, she continued, is like Sadqa-e-Jaria and need of the hour therefore everyone has to take part in this national cause.

She urged upon women folk to plant at least two trees per person so that our green cover loss is recovered and environmental challenges are met effectively.