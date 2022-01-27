UrduPoint.com

Saudi Delegation Visits Amangarh Olive Plantation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 05:34 PM

A delegation of Saudi Arabia has visited Amangarh olive plantation in Nowshera district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of Saudi Arabia has visited Amangarh olive plantation in Nowshera district.

Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar, Minister for Forestry, Environment and Wildlife KP, Secretary Forests and Environment Abid Majeed, Chief Conservator of Forests, Ejaz Qadir, Conservator Southern Circle, Gulzar Rehman, DFO Peshawar and staff of Peshawar Forest Division welcomed the distinguished guests.

The Secretary Environment and Forests, Abid Majeed briefed the Saudi delegates in details about billion Trees Afforestation Project and ongoing 10BTTP interventions in KP.

