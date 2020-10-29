Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:32 PM
Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 10,100 180 10,280 Equivalent 40 kgs 10,824 193 11,017