Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 04:43 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NC

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 10,800 180 10,980 Equivalent 40 kgs 11,574 193 11,767

