Sugar-mills Directed To Finalize Arrangements Before Start Of Crushing Season

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:34 PM

Sugar-mills directed to finalize arrangements before start of crushing season

Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Wednesday said that sugar mills must be bounded to finalize arrangements before the start of sugar cane crushing season

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Wednesday said that sugar mills must be bounded to finalize arrangements before the start of sugar cane crushing season.

He was presiding over a high-level video-link meeting here at the Conference Room of his office which was attended by Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, Bahawalnagar Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Jadoon, Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad and National Highways and Motorways Police Sector Commander Nadeem Ashraf Warraich.

The commissioner said that it will be ensured that sugar-mills make payments to farmers on time. He said that action would be taken against sugar-mills that fail to make payments within the stipulated time.

He also said that traffic plan must be devised for smooth flow of traffic on highways during the crushing season. The commissioner said that highway patrolling police will keep a vigil on trollies and trucks to make sure that they are not overloaded.

