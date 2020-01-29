Ukraine will receive 26 mln Euro of agricultural support from EU

The Ukrainian government signed an agreement with the European Commission on 26 million euro (28.6 million U.S. dollars) of financial aid to support the development of agriculture and small farming in Ukraine, the press service of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers reported on Wednesday

The relevant document was signed by the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba and EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Varhelyi in Brussels during the meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council.

The agreement is to attract EU assistance to promote the growth and sustainable development of small and medium-sized farms and small and medium enterprises in Ukraine.

The sixth meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council chaired by Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk was held in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 28.