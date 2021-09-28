U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with corn and soybean rising and wheat slipping

CHICAGO, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) --:Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with corn and soybean rising and wheat slipping.

The most active corn contract for December delivery soared 12.75 cents, or 2.42 percent, to settle at 5.395 Dollars per bushel. December wheat fell 1.5 cents, or 0.21 percent, to settle at 7.2225 dollars per bushel. November soybean rose 2.5 cents, or 0.

19 percent, to settle at 12.875 dollars per bushel.

Corn was sharply higher on tightening cash markets along with rumors that China may be looking to make large purchases of U.S. soybeans/corn. December corn is testing 50-day moving average at 5.42 dollars while the 100 day moving average rests at 5.52 dollars. November soybeans have tested the psychological 13.00-dollar resistance. December wheat runs into selling above 7.25 dollars on wetter weather forecasts for the Southern and Central Plains.