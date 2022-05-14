Water inflow at Taunsa Barrage reduced remarkably

Water inflow at Taunsa Barrage in Indus River is reduced to 73,000 cusecs after releasing water up to 64,000 cusecs from the barrage

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Water inflow at Taunsa Barrage in Indus River is reduced to 73,000 cusecs after releasing water up to 64,000 cusecs from the barrage.

According to source of Irrigation Department, the inflow of water in Indus River is facing severe shortage at Taunsa Barrage in Kot Addu Tehsil of Muzaffargarh.

The canals were full while the inflow of water was more than 200,000 cusecs in the same month of the last year, it said.

Mohammad Yaqub, Khair Mohammad, Zawarullah Datta, Haji Noor Mohammad, Chaudhry Jamal Din and several other farmers said that due to lack of water in the canals, they are facing severe difficulties in cultivating their crops.

However, water shortages are having a devastating effect, he said, adding that diesel is becoming more and more expensive and beyond their purchasing power, and it is becoming impossible to irrigate crops with the help of petrol engines.

They demanded the government to immediately release water in canals and also make diesel cheaper to save farmers and their crops.