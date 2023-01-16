UrduPoint.com

Wheat Sown On 1.868m Acres In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Agriculture Director Abdul Hameed said here Monday that wheat crop had been sown on 1,868,745 (1.868 million) acres of land in Faisalabad division

He said the set target for wheat sowing land had been surpassed in the division, which was a good omen for economy of the country.

He said that wheat had been sown on 14,745 more acres of land than the set target.

He said that 557,145 acres of land had been brought under wheat cultivation in district Faisalabad, 364,200 acres in district Toba Tek Singh; 691,275 acres in district Jhang and 256,125 acres in district Chiniot.

