Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan Calls On Minister For Privatisation

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan Wednesday called on Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan  and discussed matters relating to infrastructure development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan Wednesday called on Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan  and discussed matters relating to infrastructure development.

Gilgit Baltistan Agriculture Minister Engineer Muhammad Anwar and education Minister Shahzad Agha were also present on this occasion, said a press release.

The meeting discussed construction of RC bridge, Tatta Pani and Karakoram Highway, opening of Babuser Tunnel and road construction, construction of Shotar, Jaglot and Skardu.

Abdul Aleem Khan assured Haji Gulbar Khan his all possible cooperation for road infrastructure development

in Gilgit Balistan.

