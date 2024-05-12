10 Kanal state land reclaimed on ombudsman’s orders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The revenue department has retrieved 10 Kanals of state land from land grabbers on the orders of the Punjab ombudsman.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that the Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan after hearing petitions issued orders for immediate retrieval of state land from land grabbers by removing their constructions and installations.

Therefore, the revenue department with the help of local police retrieved 10 Kanals of state land. The market value of the land is Rs.79 million, he added.