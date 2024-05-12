10 Kanal State Land Reclaimed On Ombudsman’s Orders
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The revenue department has retrieved 10 Kanals of state land from land grabbers on the orders of the Punjab ombudsman.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that the Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan after hearing petitions issued orders for immediate retrieval of state land from land grabbers by removing their constructions and installations.
Therefore, the revenue department with the help of local police retrieved 10 Kanals of state land. The market value of the land is Rs.79 million, he added.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Business
-
Seminar on “Taxation and E-Filling of the Income Tax” held at HCSTSI Secretariat11 minutes ago
-
PBF presents budget proposals to relevant ministries21 minutes ago
-
PCMEA meeting discusses intl. exhibition's preparations41 minutes ago
-
PFC budget proposals sent to Punjab govt: Mian Kashif1 hour ago
-
'FTO directs advisors to resolve businessmen issues immediately'1 hour ago
-
PIDE organizes conference on 'The Economy of Azad Jammu and Kashmir'2 hours ago
-
Pak-Uzbekistan commodity market leaders agree for joint plan of action2 hours ago
-
STZ is an environmental project-DC4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 20249 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 300 per tola to Rs 243,50022 hours ago
-
PSGMEA delegation visits PCSUMEA1 day ago