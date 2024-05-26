Open Menu

FDA Declares 224 Colonies Illegal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM

FDA declares 224 colonies illegal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has declared 224 residential colonies as illegal housing schemes and directed various departments to detach their utility services there.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that during checking, the FDA teams found that developers in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act, Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Schemes Rules 2021 and Land Subdivsion had developed 224 housing schemes in different parts of the district.

Therefore, taking serious notice, FDA authorities launched crackdown against these illegal colonies and wrote a letter to various departments in SNGPL, FESCO, Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation, etc.

and directed them to avoid from providing utility services in addition to detaching the same if already provided there.

Out of these colonies, 79 housing schemes were situated at Sargodha Road, 86 at Canal Road and 159 at Jhang Road East.

The FDA also appealed the general public to avoid from purchasing plots from illegal residential colonies otherwise they would have to bear heavy financial loss as no utility service would be provided in the illegal housing scheme until and unless their developers get them legalized, he added.

More Stories From Business