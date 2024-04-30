Open Menu

2-day Pak-International Poultry Expo Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM

2-day Pak-International Poultry Expo begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A two-day Pak-International Poultry Expo began here on Tuesday, KP Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd) Sajjad Barakwal inaugurated the expo which will continue on May Day also.

The expo is jointly organized under the auspices of the departments of Livestock, Agriculture, Livestock Farmers’ Association, Livestock Cooperative Society and Inbox Pakistan wherein domestic and foreign companies have established their stalls while experts of livestock and agriculture departments are also participating in it.

Talking to media on the occasion, the minister said that the purpose of organizing this expo is to create awareness among the stakeholders of poultry sector in a better and useful manner and provision of an important platform to them.

A total of 64 stalls have been established in the expo while experts are also participating for the guidance of the poultry farmers.

On the first day of the expo besides, general public, students have expressed deep interest and collected information regarding livestock and agricultural sectors projects and research.

