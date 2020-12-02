UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2nd Wave Of Coronavirus Cuts Turkey's Exports In Nov

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:00 PM

2nd wave of coronavirus cuts Turkey's exports in Nov

Turkey's exports were down slightly on an annual basis in November due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU's economic contraction, and calendar effects, according to preliminary data Turkey's Trade Ministry released Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's exports were down slightly on an annual basis in November due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU's economic contraction, and Calendar effects, according to preliminary data Turkey's Trade Ministry released Wednesday.

Turkish exports hit $16.1 billion last month, a fall of 0.95% year-on-year, the data showed.

Despite the limited shrinkage in November exports, at year's-end Turkey will achieve its new economic program targets, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Twitter.

The country's imports surged 16.1% to $21.2 billion during the same period, bringing the foreign trade gap to $5.1 billion.

The exports/imports coverage ratio was at 76% in November, down from 89.

1% in the same month last year.

Pointing to Turkey's recently announced third quarter growth rate of 6.7%, Pekcan said the country stands out as the fastest growing among the 17 countries of the G20 which have released data.

"The positive trend in both growth and exports despite the contraction in the global economy shows that the recovery continues successfully," Pekcan said.

Positive expectations for the Turkish economy were strengthened, she stressed.

This January-October, the country's exports posted an annual decrease of 8.3% to $151.7 billion while imports rose 3.6% to $197.1 billion, according to Trade Ministry data.

The foreign trade deficit in the first 10 months of the year grew 82.5% year-on-year to $45.3 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Turkey Twitter Same November From Billion

Recent Stories

More than 900 accidents occurred on Quetta-Karachi ..

2 minutes ago

Formula 1: Mick Schumacher joins Haas for 2021

2 minutes ago

Pfizer CEO Calls UK's Use Approval for COVID-19 Va ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil Resumes Uranium Production at Caetite Site ..

2 minutes ago

Nation paying the price for ignoring agriculture f ..

20 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves PA resolution for Sikh Mar ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.