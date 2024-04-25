CEO APM Terminals Meets Commerce Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 08:42 PM
The Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Keith Svendsen on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss prospective opportunities for APM Terminals in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Keith Svendsen on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss prospective opportunities for APM Terminals in Pakistan.
The Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Jakob Linulf was also presented in the meeting, said a news release.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted Pakistan's interest in land trade and logistics, particularly emphasizing the transportation of goods as a priority investment area.
The minister elaborated on Pakistan's multi-modal connectivity, including land-to-sea and sea-to-land routes, and its proximity to key regional ports and economies.
He encouraged investment from Maersk and other Danish organizations in Pakistan's logistics and shipping sectors, stressing the potential for cross-border transit trade with Central Asian countries.
Keith Svendsen expressed his gratitude to Jam Kamal Khan for Pakistan's steadfast support towards A.P. Moller Maersk.
He emphasized Pakistan's strategic importance in global trade and expressed eagerness to contribute to its development.
Discussions centered around Pakistan's burgeoning economy, burgeoning trade volumes, logistical challenges, and avenues for growth.
Both parties agreed to exchange proposals and frameworks to further explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, signaling a promising step towards potential collaborations between APM Terminals and the Pakistan Commerce Ministry.
Recent Stories
Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister
Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing
Action taken against officers not recovering 85% tax: Secretary
Haiti transitional council sworn in after months of violence
IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI founder till April 20,
Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia forced out
Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barrister Saif
China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station
Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes
Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike
WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenue generation
Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets: Balochistan Governor
More Stories From Business
-
Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister12 minutes ago
-
CEO APM Terminals calls on Finance Minister16 minutes ago
-
SACM visits GTVC checks attendance register22 minutes ago
-
RTO destroys huge quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.28 billion47 minutes ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $7.660 bn in March 2447 minutes ago
-
FPCCI welcomes direct flights between Pakistan-Azerbaijan39 minutes ago
-
Faysal Bank unveils strong financial results for the Q1’2439 minutes ago
-
US economic growth slows to 1.6% in first quarter12 minutes ago
-
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad3 hours ago
-
Kazakh envoy stresses quantum jump in bilateral trade2 hours ago
-
Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike3 hours ago