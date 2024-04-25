CEO APM Terminals meets Commerce Minister

The Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Keith Svendsen on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss prospective opportunities for APM Terminals in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Keith Svendsen on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss prospective opportunities for APM Terminals in Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Jakob Linulf was also presented in the meeting, said a news release.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted Pakistan's interest in land trade and logistics, particularly emphasizing the transportation of goods as a priority investment area.

The minister elaborated on Pakistan's multi-modal connectivity, including land-to-sea and sea-to-land routes, and its proximity to key regional ports and economies.

He encouraged investment from Maersk and other Danish organizations in Pakistan's logistics and shipping sectors, stressing the potential for cross-border transit trade with Central Asian countries.

Keith Svendsen expressed his gratitude to Jam Kamal Khan for Pakistan's steadfast support towards A.P. Moller Maersk.

He emphasized Pakistan's strategic importance in global trade and expressed eagerness to contribute to its development.

Discussions centered around Pakistan's burgeoning economy, burgeoning trade volumes, logistical challenges, and avenues for growth.

Both parties agreed to exchange proposals and frameworks to further explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, signaling a promising step towards potential collaborations between APM Terminals and the Pakistan Commerce Ministry.