RTO destroys huge quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Regional Tax Office (RTO) here on Thursday carried out destruction of massive quantity of illicit, smuggled, counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes valuing around at Rs 194 million.

The RTO organized a ceremony for destruction of about 2585 packets (25,580,000 sticks) of illicit cigarettes, said a news release.

Chief Commissioner, RTO, Tehmina Aamer was present as Chief Guest on the occasion which was also attended by the Members of World Health Organization (WHO) and officers of Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

The participants were briefed about the whole process from confiscation of illicit tobacco and tobacco products till its ultimate destruction under the law.

All the distinguished guests together torched and destroyed the illicit cigarettes.