RTO Destroys Huge Quantity Of Non-duty Paid Cigarettes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:05 PM
Regional Tax Office (RTO) here on Thursday carried out destruction of massive quantity of illicit, smuggled, counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes valuing around at Rs 194 million
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Regional Tax Office (RTO) here on Thursday carried out destruction of massive quantity of illicit, smuggled, counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes valuing around at Rs 194 million.
The RTO organized a ceremony for destruction of about 2585 packets (25,580,000 sticks) of illicit cigarettes, said a news release.
Chief Commissioner, RTO, Tehmina Aamer was present as Chief Guest on the occasion which was also attended by the Members of World Health Organization (WHO) and officers of Federal board of Revenue (FBR).
The participants were briefed about the whole process from confiscation of illicit tobacco and tobacco products till its ultimate destruction under the law.
All the distinguished guests together torched and destroyed the illicit cigarettes.
Recent Stories
Shayan, Rashid, Junaid to represent Pakistan in U12 Regional Qualifying Jrs
Govt committed to empower youth with modern tech, IT: PM
Olympic Games Paris 2024: How teams qualified
LESCO detects 74,285 power pilferers in 219 days
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm expected in most parts of country: PMD
Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister
Three new bills introduced in Senate
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents
Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead
1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC
More Stories From Business
-
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad2 hours ago
-
Kazakh envoy stresses quantum jump in bilateral trade2 hours ago
-
Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike2 hours ago
-
SECP proposes amendments to General Takaful Accounting Regulations, 20192 hours ago
-
Govt committed to developing gems, jewelry sector: Minister2 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns $1,976 million from IT services' export in 8 months3 hours ago
-
Turkey central bank holds key interest rate steady2 hours ago
-
PSX loses 80 points3 hours ago
-
Ahad Cheem lauds UNDP’s cooperation3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Chinese tech behemoth enters game amid global EV surging trend2 hours ago
-
London stocks hit new record on blockbuster mining takeover bid4 hours ago