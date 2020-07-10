Abdul Razak Dawood asks exporters of surgical masks to wait for few weeks

(@fidahassanain)

The Minister says that the government is considering export of surgical masks during a meeting at Ministry of Commerce.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2020) Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Finance Abdul Razak Dawood urged exporters to wait for few weeks for export of surgical masks here on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Abdul Razak Dawood said that the government was considering export of surgical masks. He said they were evaluating the stocks of the surgical masks, and therefore, he urged the exporters to wait for few weeks.

He wrote: “Export of surgical masks is under consideration & a meeting was held today at MOC.

Once more authentic data about availability of surgical masks is determined then exports will be allowed. I request the exporters to wait a few more weeks,”.

However, the people questioned the minister over his statement, asking him to provide masks on full scale. The twitteratis also pointed out the poor quality of masks in the country.