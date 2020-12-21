UrduPoint.com
About 300 People Evacuated Due To Fire At Toyota Motor Factory In Japan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:18 PM

The fire broke out at the factory of one of the largest automakers in Japan, Toyota Motor, forcing the evacuation of 300 people, Kyodo news agency reported Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The fire broke out at the factory of one of the largest automakers in Japan, Toyota Motor, forcing the evacuation of 300 people, Kyodo news agency reported Monday.

According to emergency services, the fire started at 14.50 local time (05:50 GMT) on the territory of the carmaker's factory in Aichi prefecture.

No injuries were reported for the time being. The cause of the fire is being determined.

