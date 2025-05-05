ADB President Calls For Collective Action To Address Complex Challenges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 10:39 PM
Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda on Monday stressed the need for collective action to tackle complex challenges, describing the uncertainties facing Asia and the Pacific as an “opportunity” to build a more resilient and sustainable future
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda on Monday stressed the need for collective action to tackle complex challenges, describing the uncertainties facing Asia and the Pacific as an “opportunity” to build a more resilient and sustainable future.
“External shocks, debt burdens, and climate change weigh heavily on the people and economies of the region. But we are not starting from zero. Growth remains solid, trade and economic integration are deepening, supply chains are diversifying, and digital connectivity and innovation are accelerating,” Kanda said at the opening session of ADB’s 58th annual meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) in Milan, Italy.
He said uncertainty was not a reason for retreat, adding “It is a call to be bolder, to move faster, and to work more closely than ever before,” according to a news release.
More than 5,000 participants joined the annual meeting, consisting of representatives of governments, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the private sector, civil society and academia.
Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti and Governor of the Bank of Italy and Chair of the ADB Board of Governors Fabio Panetta also spoke at the opening session, emphasizing Italy’s partnership with ADB.
“Enhanced collaboration will support higher and sustainable long-term economic growth, avoiding the materialization of downside risks and mitigating their possible consequences,” said Giorgetti.
“As a leading multilateral development bank and trusted partner in Asia and the Pacific, ADB has been working to solve complex challenges together with its members and partners, both regional and non-regional.”
This year’s annual meeting highlights four focus areas that are central to driving transformational change across Asia and the Pacific.
First, to address the vulnerability of the region’s food systems, ADB would scale up financing for food systems transformation to $40 billion by 2030.
Second, ADB is investing in digital technologies to improve access to education, finance and markets.
Third, ADB is investing in modernizing and connecting energy systems, including readiness to commit up to $10 billion to support work on the ASEAN Power Grid.
Fourth, ADB is deepening investments to build resilience by strengthening infrastructure, restoring and protecting ecosystems, and helping vulnerable communities adapt to the impacts of climate change.
ADB also reaffirmed its commitment to scale up private sector development, aiming to increase private sector financing four-fold to $13 billion annually by 2030.
Recent Stories
PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situati ..
Pakistan is militarily stronger than India: AJK PM
NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false acc ..
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Saj ..
Call to expedite work on SEZs to foster clean energy transition
'13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit 2025', highlights economic potential
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 11% owing to improved inflation outlook
President Zardari, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties, regional sec ..
National youth policy focused on youth empowerment with all provinces on board: ..
More Stories From Business
-
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps29 minutes ago
-
Ahsan directs ICT administration, provinces to stabilize prices essential commodities ahead of Eid-u ..2 hours ago
-
PRA's tax collection up by 26pc last month2 hours ago
-
'13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit 2025', highlights economic potential5 minutes ago
-
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 11% owing to improved inflation outlook5 minutes ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reaffirms Govt's commitment to promote local industry2 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister chairs NCAC to enhance export standards, competitiveness3 hours ago
-
ECC approves solarization of 27,000 agri-tube-wells in Balochistan3 hours ago
-
High-level Chinese delegation visits PCJCCI to enhance bilateral economic cooperation3 hours ago
-
KPRA holds meeting to address RIMS related issues4 hours ago
-
Call to improve economic ties between Pakistan and UK5 hours ago
-
Business community expressed displeasure over Tax Laws amendments12 minutes ago