Commerce Minister chairs NCAC to enhance export standards, competitiveness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) First meeting of the National Compliance Advisory Council (NCAC) for the National Compliance Centre (NCC), an EDF funded project under the Ministry of Commerce, was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan.

The meeting was also graced by the Coordinator to PM, Rana Ehsaan, said a release issued here.

The NCAC is a governing body formulated for guidance of NCC having representation from industry, export associations, FPCCI, international partners, HEC, official representatives of the provinces and relevant Federal ministries.

The Executive Director General, MoC highlighted the preamble of NCC.

Dr. Nabeel Amin, Head of compliance, NCC gave a comprehensive presentation on the progress, work plan, future roadmap and made by NCC to date and presented agenda items for approval.

The main purpose of NCC is to boost exports of Pakistan across all sectors including services, manufacturing, mines and minerals, and agriculture etc.

Other focal areas of NCC is to harmonization of the standards across the country according to the global ESG framework, OSH, Sustainability, SDGs, Traceability, National Quality Infrastructure, Accreditation and Productivity in collaboration with the national, international, chambers, export associations, federal and provincial governments.

The NCC’s team with its thematic experts, research associates, administrative and outreach team welcomed the distinguished members.

The presentation highlighted the main needs and requirements for the export competitiveness of Pakistan.

The emphasis was given to the national and international compliances and standardization at the enterprise level especially SMEs and the product level to conform to the international regulations for trade.

NCAC approved the scope and mandate of NCC and endorsed the strategy formulated by the NCC team.

NCAC members appreciated the work being done by NCC and reiterated their support for its future activities.

The session was very interactive and open to the discussion to develop a comprehensive strategy which must be measurable and based on quantitative data.

In the end Minister Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the efforts and the progress of NCC and extended his full support to NCC with its extension in the provinces.

He further directed Dr. Nabeel Amin to develop further sectoral working groups to expedite the compliance process for national and international levels.