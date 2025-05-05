Commerce Minister Chairs NCAC To Enhance Export Standards, Competitiveness
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) First meeting of the National Compliance Advisory Council (NCAC) for the National Compliance Centre (NCC), an EDF funded project under the Ministry of Commerce, was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan.
The meeting was also graced by the Coordinator to PM, Rana Ehsaan, said a release issued here.
The NCAC is a governing body formulated for guidance of NCC having representation from industry, export associations, FPCCI, international partners, HEC, official representatives of the provinces and relevant Federal ministries.
The Executive Director General, MoC highlighted the preamble of NCC.
Dr. Nabeel Amin, Head of compliance, NCC gave a comprehensive presentation on the progress, work plan, future roadmap and made by NCC to date and presented agenda items for approval.
The main purpose of NCC is to boost exports of Pakistan across all sectors including services, manufacturing, mines and minerals, and agriculture etc.
Other focal areas of NCC is to harmonization of the standards across the country according to the global ESG framework, OSH, Sustainability, SDGs, Traceability, National Quality Infrastructure, Accreditation and Productivity in collaboration with the national, international, chambers, export associations, federal and provincial governments.
The NCC’s team with its thematic experts, research associates, administrative and outreach team welcomed the distinguished members.
The presentation highlighted the main needs and requirements for the export competitiveness of Pakistan.
The emphasis was given to the national and international compliances and standardization at the enterprise level especially SMEs and the product level to conform to the international regulations for trade.
NCAC approved the scope and mandate of NCC and endorsed the strategy formulated by the NCC team.
NCAC members appreciated the work being done by NCC and reiterated their support for its future activities.
The session was very interactive and open to the discussion to develop a comprehensive strategy which must be measurable and based on quantitative data.
In the end Minister Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the efforts and the progress of NCC and extended his full support to NCC with its extension in the provinces.
He further directed Dr. Nabeel Amin to develop further sectoral working groups to expedite the compliance process for national and international levels.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister chairs NCAC to enhance export standards, competitiveness5 minutes ago
-
ECC approves solarization of 27,000 agri-tube-wells in Balochistan5 minutes ago
-
High-level Chinese delegation visits PCJCCI to enhance bilateral economic cooperation25 minutes ago
-
KPRA holds meeting to address RIMS related issues1 hour ago
-
Call to improve economic ties between Pakistan and UK2 hours ago
-
CAT upholds CCP order with reduce penalty on dairy farmers3 hours ago
-
ACT Alliance praises govt.'s continued action against illegal trade, tax evasion3 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.7,800 to 350,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
Pakistan plans high-level trade engagement with Japan amid growing bilateral concerns4 hours ago
-
Iftikhar Ali calls for peace over conflict4 hours ago
-
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc4 hours ago
-
Services exports increase by 9.69% during Jul-Mar7 hours ago