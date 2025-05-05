PSX witnesses bearish trend, losses 11.70 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, shedding 11.70 points, a negative change of 0.01 percent, closing at 114,102.24 points as compared to 114,113.94 points on last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, shedding 11.70 points, a negative change of 0.01 percent, closing at 114,102.24 points as compared to 114,113.94 points on last trading day.

A total of 399,538,878 shares were traded during the day as compared to 372,363,708 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 19.852 billion against Rs 23.285 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 452 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,240 of them recorded gains and 155 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 57 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Power Cement as with 41,339,300 shares at Rs 14.91 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 23,846,954 shares at Rs 1.29 per share and Maple Leaf with 23,586,230 shares at Rs 71.60 per share.

PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 480.30 per share closing at Rs 5,283.86 whereas runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 288.09 rise in its share price to close at Rs 7,190.36.

Atlas Honda Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 25.19 per share price, closing at Rs 1,150.36, whereas the runner-up Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs 15.29 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,564.71.