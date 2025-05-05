Haroon Akhtar Reaffirms Govt's Commitment To Promote Local Industry
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan reaffirmed the government's commitment for providing incentives to industries to ensure sustainable economic growth and industrial development
in the country.
He held two significant meetings and discussed crucial issues related to the meat export sector, poultry industry and industrial growth initiatives in the country, said a press release.
Haroon Akhtar Khan met with the CEO of K&N’s, Khalil Sattar and discussed the challenges and opportunities within Pakistan's meat export industry. The conversation focused on the need for value addition in the sector and concerns raised by Khalil Sattar regarding the imposition of taxes on meat and the lack of proper documentation in the market.
Khalil Sattar emphasized that value addition in the meat industry could only be achieved through proper branding and documentation.
In response, Haroon Akhtar Khan assured that efforts are underway to improve the poultry industry’s sales and provide necessary support to the sector.
"Our priority is to provide the right incentives to industries to ensure their growth. The Prime Minister’s vision is to enhance the capacity of all industries in the country", he added.
Haroon Akhtar Khan also met with Zeeshan Fairsta, a representative from Rupali Plastics, to discuss the polyester industry's potential and the challenges related to anti-dumping complaints. The discussion also covered key proposals for the upcoming national budget aimed at fostering further industrial growth.
Haroon Akhtar Khan shared that critical steps would be taken to address these concerns, with a strong focus on advancing Pakistan's industrial sectors in the next budget. He noted: "The government is committed to strengthening the industrial landscape, and we are working on actionable steps to ensure these sectors receive the necessary support."
