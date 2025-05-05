Open Menu

PRA's Tax Collection Up By 26pc Last Month

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has shown outstanding performance by collecting a record Rs. 23.7 billion during the month of April, marking a 26 percent increase compared to April last year.

From July to April of the current fiscal year, PRA has collected a total of Rs. 214 billion in tax revenues— overall 16 percent higher than the corresponding period last year,

The PRA spokesperson disclosed this to media here Monday.

Within this period, she added, Rs. 199.6 billion has been collected specifically under Punjab Sales Tax, reflecting a 14 percent year-on-year growth. Additionally, PRA has collected Rs.

5.1 billion in revenue from the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC), registering a 23 percent growth, while Rs. 9.1 billion has been collected under the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund—showing an impressive 43 percent increase. Remarkably, these gains have been achieved without introducing any new taxes or increasing tax rate Slab.

The spokesperson mentioned, this strong performance is the result of strategic outreach through workshops, expansion of the tax net, and the effective use of modern IT systems. With these robust measures in place, PRA remains confident that it will meet or surpass the annual revenue target for the current fiscal year.

