'Adequate Gas Supply To All Consumers In Islamabad: SNGPL Spokesman

Published January 09, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A spokesman for the Regional Office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Monday said the department was 'successfully managing' to provide 'adequate gas supply' to all consumers of the Federal capital territory, despite a massive increase in commodity consumption during the prevailing cold weather.

Responding to a news item appearing in a section of the media about low gas pressure in some localities of Islamabad, he said a special Control Room had been established at the regional office to ensure speedy rectification of consumer complaints related to low gas pressure. "The facility is operating round-the-clock.

" "We have not so far received any low-pressure complaint from sector G-10/3 Islamabad," he said, assuring that the company would resolve the gas pressure-related complaints, once it received from "valued consumers." "Consumers can lodge their complaints at the Call Center at 1199 and Control Room's landlines number 051-9257774 so that the emergency team is dispatched to resolve the issue," the spokesman said.

He said the company was making all-out efforts to ensure the provision of gas supply to domestic consumers, especially during meal timings. However, the spokesman advised the consumers to use alternative options for heating purposes.

