UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Asks Provincial Administration To Check Undue Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Ahsan asks provincial administration to check undue profiteering

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed provincial administration to strictly monitor the profiteering and take all the associations in the loop to transfer relief to the peoples

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed provincial administration to strictly monitor the profiteering and take all the associations in the loop to transfer relief to the peoples.

He said this while chairing the meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to assess the implementation status of the decisions taken in the previous NPMC meeting, said a press release.

Ahsan Iqbal also directed to discourage the undue profiteering by retailers and to take concrete measures in this regard as there were huge gaps in the prices of wholesale and retail markets.

The minister also directed the Provincial governments and Islamabad administration to make concerted efforts to mitigate the profit margins between the wholesale and retail prices of the essential items.

Chief Economist Dr. Nadeem Javaid, Officials from Ministry of Finance, line Ministries, FBR, Trading Corporation of Pakistan, Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC), Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO), and representatives of Provincial governments attended the meeting.

In the light of the recent floods and its impact on staple food commodities including wheat, potatoes, tomatoes and other crops, the minister reviewed the measure taken by the concerned departments and the subsequent impact on the trend in prices of essential items.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) presented the report on Sensitive Price Index (SPI). It was reported that prices of 10 essential items including electricity, tomatoes, LPG Cylinder, Banana, Garlic, Pulse Masoor, cooking Oil etc had been reduced during the last one week. The report on commodities with increased prices including wheat was also presented.

The estimate taken from various provinces covering 17 cities was also discussed in the meeting. It is to be noted that Sensitive Price Index (SPI) is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movement of essential commodities at shorter interval of time to review prices situation in the country.

Competition Commission of Pakistan submitted analytical review on the profiteering phenomena all over the country.

Ministry of Industries apprised that there was a significant decline in the palm oil prices in the International Market, however, the impact of the sharp decline in international market will be passed on with a lag in the local market.

Minister directed Ministry of Industries to ensure the deceleration in the prices of Ghee/ edible oil by Rs.20 within the next one month.

The meeting was informed that due to floods devastation, the commodities supplies have been drastically reduced impacting the overall price rise. The Minister stressed that the supply of wheat from Laya should have substantive impact on the prices of wheat in Baluchistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad LPG Electricity Ahsan Iqbal Oil Price FBR Market All From Wheat Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Italy's Draghi Assures European Leaders New Govern ..

Italy's Draghi Assures European Leaders New Government's Policy to Remain Same - ..

10 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting to review measures taken to pre ..

ADC chairs meeting to review measures taken to prevent, treat HIV

10 minutes ago
 Availability of standardized agri inputs for upcom ..

Availability of standardized agri inputs for upcoming wheat crop promised

10 minutes ago
 Russian Gas Exports to non-CIS to Average $829.5 i ..

Russian Gas Exports to non-CIS to Average $829.5 in 2022, $449.9 in 2025 - Forec ..

13 minutes ago
 Pope Francis to Visit Bahrain in Early November - ..

Pope Francis to Visit Bahrain in Early November - Press Service

13 minutes ago
 District admin committed to provide best health fa ..

District admin committed to provide best health facilities to the masses: DC Abb ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.