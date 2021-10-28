UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

Americans' Fear Economy Weakening Despite Record 74% Saying 'Good Time' to Get Job - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Americans' expectations for the US economy fell to the lowest point since early in the coronavirus pandemic, despite three-fourths of adults saying now is a good time to apply for a job, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Three-quarters of Americans rate current economic conditions in the country as only fair (42%) or poor (33%), and 68% say the economy is getting worse," Gallup said in a press release combining data on economic confidence and job-hunting prospects from an October 1-19 survey.

The current -25 point reading in Gallup's economic confidence index for October is the lowest since -33 in April 2020 and -28 the next month, when unemployment was spiking as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the release said.

The index has a theoretical range of plus 100 if all respondents say the economy is excellent or good and that it is getting better, and minus 100 if everyone says the economy is poor and getting worse, the release said.

Although Americans this month are more pessimistic about the US economy, 74% say now is a good time to find a quality job, a record since Gallup began asking the question in 2001, the release added.

Although the number of coronavirus cases in the United States began to wane in recent weeks, the economic effects persist as employers in many industries struggle to fill job openings, according to the release.

