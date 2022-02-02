At Least 8 Killed in Gas Explosion in Algeria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) A gas blast in a building in the northern Algerian city of Setif claimed at least eight lives, the country's Civil Defence said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the locality of Ain Oulmene and took the lives of three women, two men, and three children, according to the agency. In addition, two people sustained injuries.

A rescue operation is underway, the agency said.