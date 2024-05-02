PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) FF Steel, in partnership with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), celebrated World Labour Day by appreciating and acknowledging the hard work and commitment of its labour force in both the Lahore and Peshawar plants.

This collaborative endeavour signifies a groundbreaking initiative in the industry's commitment to nurturing and valuing its workforce, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Amidst an atmosphere of celebration and gratitude, NAVTTC conducted a comprehensive assessment of the labourers’ skill sets through the process of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). This approach acknowledged and validated the expertise that the FF Steel labour force brings to the table.

The ceremony was graced with the presence of Ms. Asfa Maqbool DG NAVTTC Punjab at the Lahore Plant where 167 certificates were awarded and Director General NAVTTC Dr. Fida Bazai along with Irfan Aman, Director General (DG) NAVTTC KP awarded 73 certificates at the Peshawar plant to those who demonstrated exceptional proficiency as pipe fitter, industrial electrician, crane operator, welder, turner machinist, machinist fitter, furnace operator and machinist rolling mill, marking a significant milestone in their professional journey.

The ceremony at both plants combined hosted more than 1000 workforce of FF Steel to celebrate the essence of Labour Day.

The collaboration between FF Steel and NAVTTC marks a milestone in industry practices, as it indicates the first-ever RPL program of this magnitude between the industry and NAVTTC. FF Steel's support for this initiative underscores its commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development within its workforce.

FF Steel operates a fully automated plant managed by engineers who hold PEC certification. Additionally, its labour force has now achieved certification from NAVTTC, resulting in approximately 90% of the workforce being certified. FF Steel stands as a beacon of excellence, poised to lead the industry towards greater performance and productivity.